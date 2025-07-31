Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market and Forecast to 2030
Apelo Consulting has released a report on Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market (By Disease, Treatment, Route of Administration, End User, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2030.
Gurugram, India, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The global multiple myeloma therapeutics market was valued at USD 27,013 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 39,084 Million by 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of multiple myeloma, improved diagnostic criteria, an aging population, and increasing adoption of targeted treatments. Multiple myeloma is a type of cancer characterized by the uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells, which leads to organ dysfunction and, eventually, death. The treatment for multiple myeloma includes a variety of interventions, such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunomodulatory agents, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation. These therapies aim to manage the disease, prolong remission, and improve overall survival and quality of life for patients. The increasing awareness of multiple myeloma leads to more individuals being diagnosed with the disease, creating significant global demand for effective treatment options. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 36,110 new cases of multiple myeloma are expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2025, reflecting a steady rise in incidence rates. Early diagnosis and tailored treatment approaches are crucial for enhancing patient outcomes and increasing survival rates, which in turn drive market expansion.
Key Highlights of the Report
• Based on disease, the active multiple myeloma dominated the market in 2024. Active multiple myeloma is the stage of the disease where symptoms are present and require immediate treatment. The segment will continue to expand, driven by advancements in supportive care, rising global disease burden, and increased availability of combination therapies across major healthcare systems.
• Smoldering Multiple Myeloma (SMM) is considered a sign of multiple myeloma, where individuals have higher levels of abnormal plasma cells but do not yet show symptoms or organ damage. The advancements of technology in the healthcare sector and increased awareness are leading to more cases of SMM being detected at an earlier stage. This allows for timely intervention and management before the disease develops to show symptoms of multiple myeloma.
• Targeted therapies, such as proteasome inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, have revolutionized the treatment landscape by offering more effective and less toxic alternatives to traditional chemotherapy. This segment dominated the multiple myeloma market in 2024.
• Chemotherapy accounted for over a quarter share of the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market in 2024. Chemotherapy has been identified as an effective treatment in the diagnosis of multiple myeloma cancer. It works by targeting rapidly dividing cancer cells throughout the body.
• The immunomodulating agents (IMiDs) including thalidomide, lenalidomide (Revlimid), and pomalidomide are core components of multiple myeloma treatment regimens, widely used in both frontline and maintenance therapy due to their strong efficacy and oral administration convenience.
• Radiation therapy is commonly used in multiple myeloma care to manage localized bone lesions, alleviate pain, and prevent skeletal-related complications such as fractures or spinal cord compression. It supports symptom control and enhances quality of life, particularly in patients with bone involvement rather than serving as a primary treatment.
• The oral route is the most preferred method to administer multiple myeloma therapies. Oral administration route presents a non-invasive, convenient alternative that facilitates long-term compliance and minimizes the hassle of repeated hospital visits.
• Parenteral administration remains important in treating advanced and refractory multiple myeloma, where clinical monitoring and precise dosing are essential.
• Hospitals continue to lead the global multiple myeloma therapeutic market. Hospitals have the infrastructure and resources necessary to manage complex cases of multiple myeloma effectively. Also, they have access to advanced treatment options such as stem cell transplants, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy which is leading to the segment growth.
• Clinics play an essential role in outpatient cancer care by providing specialized services in a more accessible and personalized environment.
• North America dominates the global multiple myeloma therapeutics market. The region's dominance is attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of the disease, and rapid integration of innovative therapies.
• Europe captured second highest share of the multiple myeloma therapeutics market in 2024. Major countries in the region including Germany, the UK, France, and Italy are pushing the adoption of targeted therapies, personalized medicine, and supportive care.
• Asia Pacific is set to emerge as the fastest growing region in the treatment of multiple myeloma, driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness, and improving healthcare infrastructure.
Apelo Consulting report titled “Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market (By Disease, Treatment, Route of Administration, End User, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Market Dynamics and Recent Developments – Forecast to 2030” provides a complete assessment of the fast–evolving, high–growth Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market landscape.
This 97 Pages report with 40 Figures has been analyzed from 10 pointers:
1) Global – Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
2) Global - Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market Share and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
3) By Disease – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
4) By Treatment – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
5) By Route of Administration – Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
6) By End User – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
7) By Region – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast (2021 – 2030)
8) Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market – Company Profiles
9) Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market – Recent Developments
10) Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market – Market Dynamics
By Disease – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast
1. Active Multiple Myeloma
2. Smoldering Multiple Myeloma
By Treatment – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast
1. Chemotherapy
2. Targeted Therapy
3. Immunomodulating Agents
4. Stem Cell Transplantation
5. Radiation Therapy
6. Others
By Route of Administration – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast
• Oral Route
• Parenteral Route
By End User – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Homecare Settings
• Others
By Region – Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market and Forecast
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Global Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Market – Company Profiles
1. AbbVie Inc.
2. Amgen Inc.
3. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
4. Cleveland Clinic
5. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Inc.
6. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
7. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
8. MD Anderson Cancer Center
9. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
10. Merck & Co. Inc.
11. Novartis AG
12. Sanofi S.A.
13. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
For more details, please visit: https://apeloconsulting.com/product/global-multiple-myeloma-therapeutics-market-by-disease-treatment-route-of-administration-end-user-regional-analysis-company-profiles-market-dynamics-and-recent-developments-forecast/
