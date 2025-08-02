Fast Forward TMS Introduces Load Offer Negotiation to Empower Carriers with Real-Time Freight Rate Control

Fast Forward TMS, a leading provider of carrier TMS software, has unveiled its new feature—Load Offer Negotiation—designed to give dispatchers and contract drivers real-time, two-way control over freight rate discussions within the TMS platform. This innovation allows external drivers to accept, decline, or submit counteroffers, improving deal speed and load assignment accuracy.