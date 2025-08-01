Sue Mueller’s Newly Released "Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years" is a Heartwarming Story That Highlights the Values of Kindness, Compassion, and Peace
“Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Mueller is an inspiring children’s book that teaches important life lessons about the power of compassion, joy, and helping others, modeled after Jesus’ early years.
Schnecksville, PA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years,” a tender and insightful story that illustrates how Jesus, even as a young boy, brought peace and healing to those around Him through His example of kindness and compassion, is the creation of published author, Sue Mueller.
Mueller shares, “Jesus had His challenges with the world around Him. People weren’t always good. The world has its problems, and Jesus worked to help those around Him and lead by example. He brought peace and healing to many. Even as a young boy, He would help the less fortunate in the world. He could bring people together and help those who were struggling. His ways were new for people, and He showed them how easily you can bring joy into the lives of those around you.
“In this story, Jesus even helped the neighborhood become more enjoyable and fulfilling. He helped take away anger and fear, which He did by being a good example to many.
“His kindness to animals was apparent. The little things He did just made everything so peaceful. By His example, He taught the other kids how life was better when you invited others into your world. Jesus shows us how to look inside people to find the good that may not always be evident. Everyone has been given talents and is treasured in God’s eyes. By looking for talents in others and sharing our talents, we will find peace and happiness in our own lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Mueller’s new book is a delightful and meaningful read for children, offering valuable lessons that foster understanding, kindness, and unity.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus and Ernie: The Growing Years,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
