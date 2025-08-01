Benue’s Newly Released "Mustard Seed Marriage" is a Moving Testament to the Power of Faith and Perseverance in Life’s Most Intimate Battles
“Mustard Seed Marriage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Benue is a deeply honest and spiritually uplifting memoir that explores the complexity of modern relationships, motherhood, trauma, and divine purpose through the lens of unwavering faith.
New York, NY, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Mustard Seed Marriage,” a candid and emotional journey of healing, love, and spiritual growth through life’s trials and triumphs, is the creation of published author, Benue.
Benue shares, “A nurse working diligently to take care of the needs of so many with nonphysical/nonvisible wounds is also battling her own inner turmoil. She quite literally hasn’t gotten time for the pain. Her weapons are prayer and faith. We learn that a mustard-seed amount of faith is all that’s needed to move a mountain. How, then, will she find the strength from within to move the mountains in her own path? Should she pray for her patients or pray for herself? She longs to pray with them, for where two shall agree in prayer, it shall be done for them. However, societal rules forbid such practices…such care.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benue’s new book offers a raw and spiritually centered account of one woman’s walk through brokenness and betrayal toward redemption, highlighting the importance of faith, self-worth, and trusting God’s plan even in the darkest valleys.
Consumers can purchase “Mustard Seed Marriage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mustard Seed Marriage,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
