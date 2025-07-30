Loveforce International Releases Too Many People to Kick Off August Contributions to Loveforce Summer
On Friday August 1, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single about overpopulation by Honey Davis. It begins the August contributions to A Loveforce Summer.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday August 1, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis. The single is a rock song about overpopulation. It is the first song from the August contributions to A Loveforce Summer.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Daivs is entitled “Too Many People”. It is a Rock song about overpopulation. Musically, the song features a steady, grinding beat and solid guitar playing. Lyrically it discusses both causes and consequences of overpopulation. It touches on some of the reasons for it from religious policies to Trup’s Space Force as well as the growing homeless population and how overpopulation contributes to tensions for war.
“Loveforce Summer isn’t all about fun and dancing. Part of a Loveforce Summer is raising consciousness,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While the population is getting smaller in Western Nations it is actually increasing in other areas around the globe so it is ignored by many in the West but to our future peril. This song helps start the conversation,” he continued.
Honey Davis’s “Too many People” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
