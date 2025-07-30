Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc. Unveils "eM808 bHAST" System with Advanced In-Situ Monitoring Capabilities
San Jose, CA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovative Circuits Engineering (ICE), a leader in semiconductor reliability testing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the eM808 bHAST system—now enhanced with in-situ monitoring capabilities previously available only on High Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) systems. This new system delivers enhanced monitoring, 80 channels per board, with 8 boards capacity per system.
The eM808 bHAST system brings a new level of data visibility and automation to biased Highly Accelerated Stress Testing (bHAST) by integrating ICE’s proprietary monitoring module. Purpose-built for computerized test environments, the system enables real-time measurement of DC components, including voltage, current, and temperature, at both board and device-under-test (DUT) levels.
“This is a significant leap in reliability testing,” said Mike Niederhofer, Chief Technology officer at ICE, Inc. “By extending our in-situ IP to bHAST, we’re giving our customers deeper insight into device behavior under stress, while also automating key functions to improve throughput and traceability.”
Key Features of the eM808 bHAST System:
· Comprehensive Monitoring:
- System-level: temperature, humidity, pressure
- Board-level: power supply voltage and current
- DUT-level: individual voltage and current measurements
· High Capacity:
- Supports up to 8 test boards per system
· Test Standards Compliance:
- Meets JEDEC HAST standards for:
- 110°C / 85% RH / 264 hours
- 130°C / 85% RH / 96 hours
· Independent Architecture:
- Each HAST chamber features its own controller and connections—no shared resources
· Automation-Ready:
- Device-specific recipes for limit settings
- Remote desktop control
- Auto-selection of recipes and job numbers
- Serial number tracking for every board
- Site marking for bad or empty DUTs
· Smart Limit Control:
- Two-tier limit system with tolerance and absolute thresholds
· Data Handling:
- Log files compatible with ICE’s proprietary graphing tool
- Automated FTP uploads, consistent with HTOL workflows
For more information, please contact:
Pamela Wu
pamela@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x230
Narendra Narayan
narendra@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x227
Mike Niederhofer
mike@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x223
The eM808 bHAST system brings a new level of data visibility and automation to biased Highly Accelerated Stress Testing (bHAST) by integrating ICE’s proprietary monitoring module. Purpose-built for computerized test environments, the system enables real-time measurement of DC components, including voltage, current, and temperature, at both board and device-under-test (DUT) levels.
“This is a significant leap in reliability testing,” said Mike Niederhofer, Chief Technology officer at ICE, Inc. “By extending our in-situ IP to bHAST, we’re giving our customers deeper insight into device behavior under stress, while also automating key functions to improve throughput and traceability.”
Key Features of the eM808 bHAST System:
· Comprehensive Monitoring:
- System-level: temperature, humidity, pressure
- Board-level: power supply voltage and current
- DUT-level: individual voltage and current measurements
· High Capacity:
- Supports up to 8 test boards per system
· Test Standards Compliance:
- Meets JEDEC HAST standards for:
- 110°C / 85% RH / 264 hours
- 130°C / 85% RH / 96 hours
· Independent Architecture:
- Each HAST chamber features its own controller and connections—no shared resources
· Automation-Ready:
- Device-specific recipes for limit settings
- Remote desktop control
- Auto-selection of recipes and job numbers
- Serial number tracking for every board
- Site marking for bad or empty DUTs
· Smart Limit Control:
- Two-tier limit system with tolerance and absolute thresholds
· Data Handling:
- Log files compatible with ICE’s proprietary graphing tool
- Automated FTP uploads, consistent with HTOL workflows
For more information, please contact:
Pamela Wu
pamela@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x230
Narendra Narayan
narendra@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x227
Mike Niederhofer
mike@icenginc.com
408-955-9505 x223
Contact
Innovative Circuits Engineering, Inc.Contact
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Narendra Narayan
408-955-9505
https://icenginc.com/
Categories