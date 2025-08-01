Author Theodore Carlson’s New Book, "Samurai Love," is a High-Stakes Tale of War, Honor, and Unexpected Romance in a City Under Siege

Recent release “Samurai Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theodore Carlson introduces Botan, a warrior who feels completely invincible until fate steers him down a path he never could have imagined. In the heat of a brutal war, amidst the clash of steel and the roar of armies, a different kind of battle begins to stir inside him.