Author Theodore Carlson’s New Book, "Samurai Love," is a High-Stakes Tale of War, Honor, and Unexpected Romance in a City Under Siege
Recent release “Samurai Love” from Newman Springs Publishing author Theodore Carlson introduces Botan, a warrior who feels completely invincible until fate steers him down a path he never could have imagined. In the heat of a brutal war, amidst the clash of steel and the roar of armies, a different kind of battle begins to stir inside him.
New York, NY, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Theodore Carlson has completed his new book, “Samurai Love”: an exciting and imaginative novel that takes readers into the heart of Old Wok City, where the people go about their daily lives, unaware of the looming threat. A ruthless warlord descends upon the city with a legion of mercenaries, and the city’s lord scrambles to mount a defense. What begins as a standoff quickly devolves into a massacre, forcing a desperate evacuation. But for Botan, this is only the beginning.
Author Theodore Carlson begins, “A warlord is riding up with an army of mercenaries. Men are marching with thousands of horses behind them. The watchtower of the city sounds the alarm that an army is approaching. The lord of the city rallies the city’s soldiers. The soldiers quickly grab armor and weapons to rush out and stop the army.”
He continues, “The warlord commands his army to engage the soldiers. The fight begins. The soldiers fight well but are no match for the mercenaries. The soldiers begin dying one by one, and then it becomes a slaughter. The lord of the city grows fearful for his people. He sounds the alarm for the people to evacuate the city.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carlson’s extraordinary tale brings to life the chaos of war and the quiet power of love found in the most unlikely of moments.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Samurai Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
