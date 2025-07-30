Author Monica Faith Hall’s New Book "Ty Vs. Mengi" is a Heartfelt True Story About a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Faith, Courageously Battles Bacterial Meningitis
Recent release “Ty Vs. Mengi: A true story about a courageous boy who overcame a serious life-threatening illness” from Covenant Books author Monica Faith Hall is a captivating tale that tells the true story of the author’s son, Ty, who faced a fierce battle against bacterial meningitis at the age of four, and miraculously survive through his strength and the grace of God.
Little River, SC, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monica Faith Hall, a loving wife and mother who studied at the University of Connecticut, is a graduate of the Huntington Institute and has worked in the medical field for over thirty years, has completed her new book, “Ty Vs. Mengi: A true story about a courageous boy who overcame a serious life-threatening illness”: a charming children’s story of a young boy’s fight against bacterial meningitis, revealing how his faith gave him the strength to fight and never give up hope.
Author Monica Faith Hall is a strong woman of faith, and knew her calling in the ministry would include caring for the sick because she has always had a passion for such service. She has served in churches as an usher, greeter, vice president of the choir, in the prayer ministry, in the well-care ministry, as a praise and worship leader, and has sung in many choirs traveling up and down the East Coast. Currently, she resides in South Carolina with her family, where she loves to write, sing, travel, and help support others in any way that she can by doing community service.
“‘Ty versus Mengi’ is a true story about a little boy’s courageous strength and how his undeveloped, sweet faith as a four-year-old encouraged others’ faith,” writes Hall. “This book will give you hope and help you to believe that God is truly a healer and still performs miracles. What others thought would or should have been the end for Ty, God, in his infinite ways of no restrictions, no time, or space, or limits to his presence, decided to perform a miracle in Ty.
“The pain of knowing your child is sick and being told that the doctors didn’t know how and where this came from was devastating and frightening. There are levels of faith that we all go through in life, and sometimes you have to go through something that may require a test of your faith. Don’t allow anyone to level or measure your faith but God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Monica Faith Hall’s new book is sure to resonate with readers of all ages, helping them to remember that no matter what challenges life may present, God is always there to carry them through.
Readers can purchase “Ty Vs. Mengi: A true story about a courageous boy who overcame a serious life-threatening illness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
