Author Monica Faith Hall’s New Book "Ty Vs. Mengi" is a Heartfelt True Story About a Young Boy Who, with the Help of His Faith, Courageously Battles Bacterial Meningitis

Recent release “Ty Vs. Mengi: A true story about a courageous boy who overcame a serious life-threatening illness” from Covenant Books author Monica Faith Hall is a captivating tale that tells the true story of the author’s son, Ty, who faced a fierce battle against bacterial meningitis at the age of four, and miraculously survive through his strength and the grace of God.