Author SSG Robert J. Quayle III (RET)’s New Book, “Bobby: There is Always a Light at the End of the Tunnel,” Recounts the Author’s Journey Back from the Brink of Despair

Recent release “Bobby: There is Always a Light at the End of the Tunnel” from Covenant Books author SSG Robert J. Quayle III (RET) has been endorsed by two Air Force Generals and is a powerful and extraordinary memoir that will leave you inspired, humbled, and deeply moved. This is the story of a Soldier who faces life's trials head-on with resilience, faith, and an unwavering determination to rise above adversity, Bobby's journey is one that resonates with anyone who has ever struggled.