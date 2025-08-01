Author Kevin Bourne’s New Book, "The Sweet Stuff Special," is a Charming Story That Centers Around an Ice Cream Company’s Search for Their Next President
Recent release “The Sweet Stuff Special” from Page Publishing author Kevin Bourne is a heartfelt tale that follows the ice cream company Sweet Stuff Incorporated as they search for someone to replace their retiring president. In order to do so, the current president asks everyone to come up with a new flavor, with the best one winning the coveted role.
Swan Lake, NY, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Bourne, who attended college at SUNY Oneonta and has a lifelong passion for writing, has completed his new book, “The Sweet Stuff Special”: an adorable story about a group of workers at an ice cream company who all come up with new possible flavors in the hopes of becoming the company’s next president.
“Sweet Stuff Incorporated is looking for a new president as the company’s current president, Heinrich Von Test, is looking to retire and leave the company in someone else’s care,” writes Bourne. “To do that, he’s gathered everyone in the company so he can see who can come up with the best ice cream flavor. What wacky ideas do Von Test’s subordinates come up with? Will any of these flavors prove to be a million-dollar idea? And most importantly, who will come up with the best ice cream flavor and becomes the company’s newest president?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin Bourne’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover that success can come from the most unlikely of places, and that speaking up and being heard can lead to wonderful things in life. With a meaningful message and colorful artwork to help bring Bourne’s story to life, “The Sweet Stuff Special” is sure to invite young readers to revisit this delightful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sweet Stuff Special” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
