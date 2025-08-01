Author Kevin Bourne’s New Book, "The Sweet Stuff Special," is a Charming Story That Centers Around an Ice Cream Company’s Search for Their Next President

Recent release “The Sweet Stuff Special” from Page Publishing author Kevin Bourne is a heartfelt tale that follows the ice cream company Sweet Stuff Incorporated as they search for someone to replace their retiring president. In order to do so, the current president asks everyone to come up with a new flavor, with the best one winning the coveted role.