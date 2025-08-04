Author Benjamin White’s New Book, "Santa's Truck," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Learns All About Santa’s Preferred Truck That Helps Him Get Through the Snow

Recent release “Santa's Truck” from Page Publishing author Benjamin White is a charming tale of a grandfather who tells his grandson all about Santa’s special truck that helps him get through the snow. When the young boy asks what kind of brand the truck is, Grampy reveals the pros and cons of each truck that Santa might drive.