Author Benjamin White’s New Book, "Santa's Truck," Centers Around a Young Boy Who Learns All About Santa’s Preferred Truck That Helps Him Get Through the Snow
Recent release “Santa's Truck” from Page Publishing author Benjamin White is a charming tale of a grandfather who tells his grandson all about Santa’s special truck that helps him get through the snow. When the young boy asks what kind of brand the truck is, Grampy reveals the pros and cons of each truck that Santa might drive.
Athol, MA, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin White, who holds a background in molecular biology and biochemistry and works in cell therapy and pharmaceuticals, has completed his new book, “Santa's Truck”: a captivating tale that follows Santa as he picks the perfect truck to help him get through the snow and finish his holiday deliveries.
“Santa loves his reindeer, but sometimes a truck is what Santa needs to get the job done!” writes White. “A little child’s concern for Santa getting through a treacherous winter storm leads a grandfather to tell the story of Santa’s truck. It’s a Ford versus Chevy kind of wintery race!”
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin White’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they discover what kind of truck Santa relies on in his time of need. With colorful artwork and a clever twist, “Santa’s Truck” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a wonderful new addition to any family’s Christmas reading tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Santa's Truck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Santa loves his reindeer, but sometimes a truck is what Santa needs to get the job done!” writes White. “A little child’s concern for Santa getting through a treacherous winter storm leads a grandfather to tell the story of Santa’s truck. It’s a Ford versus Chevy kind of wintery race!”
Published by Page Publishing, Benjamin White’s riveting tale will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they discover what kind of truck Santa relies on in his time of need. With colorful artwork and a clever twist, “Santa’s Truck” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a wonderful new addition to any family’s Christmas reading tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Santa's Truck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories