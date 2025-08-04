Author Ann Kestrel’s New Book, "Only One Potato," is a Charming Story of a Young Inca Boy Who Discovers What Can Come from a Single Potato and Lots of Patience

Recent release “Only One Potato” from Page Publishing author Ann Kestrel is a heartfelt tale that centers around Cusi, a young Inca boy, who is upset when he sees his mother only has one potato left for dinner. But with his mother’s help, young Cusi learns what one potato can create with a little bit of patience and hard work.