Author Ann Kestrel’s New Book, "Only One Potato," is a Charming Story of a Young Inca Boy Who Discovers What Can Come from a Single Potato and Lots of Patience
Recent release “Only One Potato” from Page Publishing author Ann Kestrel is a heartfelt tale that centers around Cusi, a young Inca boy, who is upset when he sees his mother only has one potato left for dinner. But with his mother’s help, young Cusi learns what one potato can create with a little bit of patience and hard work.
New York, NY, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ann Kestrel, who lives in Indiana with her husband and their crazy, spoiled dog, has completed her new book, “Only One Potato”: a beautiful story that reveals the wonderful things that can come from hard work and perseverance as a young boy learns what only one potato can create.
“‘Only One Potato’ is a parable that takes place in the ancient Inca empire,” writes Kestrel. “Cusi is a young Inca boy who tries to understand what good can come of only one potato. With the help of his mother, he learns the lessons of patience, perseverance, and the importance of keeping a promise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Kestrel’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Cusi’s journey to discover what can grow from a simple, single potato. With colorful artwork to help bring Kestrel’s story to life, “Only One Potato” is an adorable tribute to the incredible things that can be achieved with patience and hope, inspiring young readers to never give up and always work towards their goals.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Only One Potato” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Only One Potato’ is a parable that takes place in the ancient Inca empire,” writes Kestrel. “Cusi is a young Inca boy who tries to understand what good can come of only one potato. With the help of his mother, he learns the lessons of patience, perseverance, and the importance of keeping a promise.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Kestrel’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Cusi’s journey to discover what can grow from a simple, single potato. With colorful artwork to help bring Kestrel’s story to life, “Only One Potato” is an adorable tribute to the incredible things that can be achieved with patience and hope, inspiring young readers to never give up and always work towards their goals.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Only One Potato” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories