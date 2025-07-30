Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle is Available on Google Play Store
Kissamos, Greece, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- gameaki is happy to announce the release of their 4th game Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzle, a fresh twist on block puzzles with quick rounds, smart moves and instant fun.
The game goal is simple. The little chicken is in danger and only quick thinking and fast fingers can save it.
In this fast-paced puzzle game, the player need to place all the blocks on the grid — or the chicken meets an untimely end. No falling shapes, no rotations — just pure placement pressure. The player must think fast and act faster in order to save that feathered friend.
Luckily, the player is not alone. Flying balloons can lift the chick to safety and corn seeds can buy a few extra moments while the chick snacks its way to survival.
Every second counts in this addictive puzzle challenge full of charm, speed, and a hint of roasted chicken.
Chicky Drop - Blocks Puzzleis available on Google play store here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gameaki.chickyblocks
You can find a gameplay video here: https://youtu.be/RMITxL5aCGI
About the company
gameaki is a Greek computer games studio, located in Kissamos, Crete.
The goal of gameaki is to create fun and original games for all formats.
As the first ever professional gaming studio in the island of Crete, they aim to gather all local game developers and help them create and distribute their games on the global market.
Links
Official Website: https://gameaki.com
Contact information
Athanasios Triantafillou
Email: info@gameaki.com
