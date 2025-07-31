Zaivio Launches Vio - The Smart Guide Behind Zaivio’s Entire AI App Suite
Frisco, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Vio, the AI-powered smart assistant built to help small businesses get more out of every tool in the platform. Vio acts as a real-time coach, answering questions, recommending tools, and helping users fine-tune their results so they can take meaningful action.
Every Zaivio app includes a built-in Vio guide box that works alongside the user. Whether you’re writing a blog post, generating a slide deck, or building a brand kit, Vio is there to offer suggestions, clarify next steps, and improve the outcome. It’s also available as a standalone app for broader strategy support.
“Vio is the brain behind the operation. It helps small business owners not only get answers, but take action. It turns AI results into real-world progress.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
