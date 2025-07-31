Zaivio Launches Consultant Command Center to Support Growth, Learning, and Real-World Results
Frisco, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released the Consultant Command Center, a guided training and activation system designed for members of the Zaivio Consultant Program. More than just a dashboard, the Command Center acts as a smart, action-focused workspace that helps consultants learn the platform, share it with others, and build a steady income stream with confidence.
The system includes a five-part training path that walks each consultant through setup, app usage, business outreach, team building, and long-term engagement. Along the way, consultants get access to ready-made scripts, interactive guides, and one-click tools designed to keep things simple and effective.
“We didn’t want consultants to feel stuck or unsure of what to do. The Command Center gives people a clear path, helpful tools, and a support system that grows with them.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
At the core of the experience is Vio, Zaivio’s built-in AI smart assistant. Vio is embedded directly into the Command Center and acts like a personal coach—answering questions, suggesting next steps, and helping each consultant tailor their approach.
The Consultant Command Center is fully mobile responsive and accessible in one click. There are no complex logins or downloads required, making it easy for new consultants to get started right away.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
