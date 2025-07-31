Zaivio Unveils Full AI App Suite Designed to Help Small Businesses Work Smarter
Frisco, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released a comprehensive suite of over two dozen AI-powered apps, all built to help small businesses think more clearly, communicate more effectively, and take action faster. The platform covers everything from writing and marketing to problem-solving, client onboarding, and strategic planning.
Each app is designed to solve a specific problem without overwhelming the user. Whether it’s writing an email, building a slide deck, clarifying a business idea, or responding to customer reviews, every tool in the suite is focused on helping people move forward with confidence and clarity.
At the center of the suite is Vio, a smart assistant that lives inside each app. Vio answers questions, offers suggestions, and helps users apply the tools in ways that make sense for their business.
“We built the Zaivio suite to reflect how real businesses work. People don’t need a thousand features—they need a clear place to start, and tools that help them keep going.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Four of the apps—Explain, Sense, Minutes, and Viable—are available for free. They give new users a chance to experience the accuracy, flexibility, and simplicity of the platform before committing to a plan.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Each app is designed to solve a specific problem without overwhelming the user. Whether it’s writing an email, building a slide deck, clarifying a business idea, or responding to customer reviews, every tool in the suite is focused on helping people move forward with confidence and clarity.
At the center of the suite is Vio, a smart assistant that lives inside each app. Vio answers questions, offers suggestions, and helps users apply the tools in ways that make sense for their business.
“We built the Zaivio suite to reflect how real businesses work. People don’t need a thousand features—they need a clear place to start, and tools that help them keep going.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Four of the apps—Explain, Sense, Minutes, and Viable—are available for free. They give new users a chance to experience the accuracy, flexibility, and simplicity of the platform before committing to a plan.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories