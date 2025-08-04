Emma Pauley’s Newly Released "God Makes No Mistakes" is an Inspiring Coming-of-Age Series Filled with Faith, Trials, and God’s Grace Through Every Season of Life

“God Makes No Mistakes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Pauley is a heartfelt, faith-based series that follows Olivia and her friends as they grow through life’s challenges, make tough decisions, and learn to trust in God’s perfect will. With relatable characters and strong biblical themes, this series offers encouragement for readers of all ages.