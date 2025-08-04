Emma Pauley’s Newly Released "God Makes No Mistakes" is an Inspiring Coming-of-Age Series Filled with Faith, Trials, and God’s Grace Through Every Season of Life
“God Makes No Mistakes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Pauley is a heartfelt, faith-based series that follows Olivia and her friends as they grow through life’s challenges, make tough decisions, and learn to trust in God’s perfect will. With relatable characters and strong biblical themes, this series offers encouragement for readers of all ages.
New York, NY, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Makes No Mistakes”: a touching and spiritually rich Christian fiction series that follows the lives of young believers navigating faith, friendships, loss, love, and redemption. “God Makes No Mistakes” is the creation of published author, Emma Pauley, a young woman who loves the Lord, writing stories, cats, playing the piano, and doing her hair and nails, as well as climbing trees and playing kickball. She is going to go to the Crown College in Powell, Tennessee, to study secondary education with a major in history and a minor in music. After getting reassurance of her salvation at a youth camp, she prayed about what the Lord
Pauley shares, “God Makes No Mistakes
Join Olivia, a young girl, as her world is turned upside down. When she moves, she faces several difficulties. Will she learn to trust God and His perfect will?
“Lord, I Need You
Olivia and her friends are back in this second story. Join Olivia as she makes the greatest decision of her life. It’s been months since the fire, and Lake has grown bitter. Will he learn to call upon the Lord?
“Rejoice in the Lord
Olivia, John, Carol, Garrett, Rose, Lake, Alex, Jane, Jocelyn, and Nathan are back again in this story. Olivia is about to get married, but a figure from her past brings it to a screeching halt. As her friends prepare for their weddings, they face several challenges. Will God’s grace be enough? Will they find joy during these circumstances?
“Stand Strong
While Olivia is an expectant mother, she feels like her whole world is crashing down around her. Everyone’s faith is shaken. Will she choose to stand when everything is crashing down around her?
“I Choose the Lord
Olivia and Garrett have a happy marriage but encounter some marriage problems. John is arrested, Alex receives good news, and Lake and Rose have issues. Ethan and Kaitlyn nearly fall apart. Through it all, will they stay true to God and not be ashamed of the gospel?
“I Believe God
In the sixth book of the series, the kids are grown. Transitions must be made in several aspects. As they encounter challenges, will they believe that God hears and answers prayers?
“In Every Generation
Our series comes to a close after spanning the lives of our friends. Twenty-year-old Andrew falls in love with his childhood friend Abigail but his calling and her deep dark secret may tear them apart. Olivia must come to terms with her children growing up. As trials come, they must trust in God. Will they realize that their faith must be contended for?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Pauley’s new book series delivers an uplifting message of unwavering faith, the power of prayer, and trusting God’s plan—even in the most difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase “God Makes No Mistakes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Makes No Mistakes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pauley shares, “God Makes No Mistakes
Join Olivia, a young girl, as her world is turned upside down. When she moves, she faces several difficulties. Will she learn to trust God and His perfect will?
“Lord, I Need You
Olivia and her friends are back in this second story. Join Olivia as she makes the greatest decision of her life. It’s been months since the fire, and Lake has grown bitter. Will he learn to call upon the Lord?
“Rejoice in the Lord
Olivia, John, Carol, Garrett, Rose, Lake, Alex, Jane, Jocelyn, and Nathan are back again in this story. Olivia is about to get married, but a figure from her past brings it to a screeching halt. As her friends prepare for their weddings, they face several challenges. Will God’s grace be enough? Will they find joy during these circumstances?
“Stand Strong
While Olivia is an expectant mother, she feels like her whole world is crashing down around her. Everyone’s faith is shaken. Will she choose to stand when everything is crashing down around her?
“I Choose the Lord
Olivia and Garrett have a happy marriage but encounter some marriage problems. John is arrested, Alex receives good news, and Lake and Rose have issues. Ethan and Kaitlyn nearly fall apart. Through it all, will they stay true to God and not be ashamed of the gospel?
“I Believe God
In the sixth book of the series, the kids are grown. Transitions must be made in several aspects. As they encounter challenges, will they believe that God hears and answers prayers?
“In Every Generation
Our series comes to a close after spanning the lives of our friends. Twenty-year-old Andrew falls in love with his childhood friend Abigail but his calling and her deep dark secret may tear them apart. Olivia must come to terms with her children growing up. As trials come, they must trust in God. Will they realize that their faith must be contended for?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emma Pauley’s new book series delivers an uplifting message of unwavering faith, the power of prayer, and trusting God’s plan—even in the most difficult moments.
Consumers can purchase “God Makes No Mistakes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Makes No Mistakes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories