Author Micheal L. Beebe Sr.’s New Book, "Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor," Presents Poems Written After the Loss of the Author’s Wife
Recent release “Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor” from Covenant Books author Micheal L. Beebe Sr. is an emotionally stirring collection of poems and reflections that helped to provide the author with healing and comfort in the wake of his wife’s passing due to cancer in 2020.
Gold Canyon, AZ, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Micheal L. Beebe Sr., a veteran of the US Air Force and a loving father from Longview, Washington, has completed his new book, “Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor”: a stunning series of poems that were written following the passing of the author’s wife as a way to achieve healing from his grief.
“After the loss of my wife, Michele, in April of 2020 (we were together for fifty-six years), my heartache overwhelmed me,” shares Beebe Sr. “While in a hospice therapy session, I learned one method of healing was to write poetry and to date each one to show the progression of your healing.
“These poems are a result of that.
“I hope they help you possibly as much as they helped me.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Micheal L. Beebe Sr.’s new book is a poignant collection that promises to resonate with anyone who has lost a partner or loved one, offering a personal journey of comfort and healing.
Readers can purchase “Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble. The audible version is also now available.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
