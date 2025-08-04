Author Micheal L. Beebe Sr.’s New Book, "Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor," Presents Poems Written After the Loss of the Author’s Wife

Recent release “Random Thoughts, Limericks, Lyrics, and Dots: Heartache to Humor” from Covenant Books author Micheal L. Beebe Sr. is an emotionally stirring collection of poems and reflections that helped to provide the author with healing and comfort in the wake of his wife’s passing due to cancer in 2020.