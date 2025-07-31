Pack-Smart Inc. Unveils HyperVision 3500: Next-Generation Precision Inspection Platform for Secure Document Manufacturing
The HyperVision 3500 delivers advanced multi-layer optical inspection and ultrasonic verification with real-time traceability, ensuring the highest levels of compliance and product integrity in secure document and ID manufacturing.
Concord, Canada, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pack-Smart Inc., a global leader in advanced modular packaging automation solutions, today announced the official launch of the HyperVision 3500—a fully integrated multi-layer vision inspection system engineered for the most demanding secure document manufacturing environments.
Built specifically for government-issued credentials, passport covers, financial instruments, and other high-security documents, the HyperVision 3500 combines high-speed precision handling, multi-layer optical inspection, embedded NFC validation, and real-time traceability into a single continuous workflow.
“The HyperVision 3500 represents a culmination of years of engineering refinement to meet the evolving requirements of secure document production,” said Derek Dlugosh-Ostap, CEO of Pack-Smart Inc. “Our clients operate in industries where perfection isn’t optional—it’s legally mandated. The HyperVision 3500 is designed to support that responsibility with unprecedented accuracy, repeatability, and full compliance oversight.”
With sub-10-micron defect detection powered by Pack-Smart’s Delta-X Platform, the HyperVision 3500 inspects critical surface layers, verifies lamination integrity, analyzes embedded NFC antenna alignment, and validates chip functionality, all at production throughput speeds. Each unit receives a unique, time-stamped digital inspection record, ensuring immediate traceability and audit readiness.
“The increasing complexity of identity documents, multi-layer substrates, and embedded security elements has pushed inspection requirements far beyond what traditional systems can handle,” said Zach Dunn, Business Development Specialist at Pack-Smart Inc. “The HyperVision 3500 gives manufacturers full confidence in quality, compliance, and data integrity—at speeds previously thought unattainable.”
Key Features of the HyperVision 3500 Include:
· Multi-layer high-resolution optical inspection down to 10 microns
· Lamination integrity verification for delamination, bonding, and air entrapment defects
· Embedded NFC validation for chip signal strength, alignment, and electrical integrity
· Real-time traceability with timestamped inspection records via Delta-X Tracker integration
· Fully automated material handling, feeding, sorting, and rejection system
· Modular architecture designed to scale with evolving compliance and product requirements
The HyperVision 3500 is production-ready and already being deployed in secure document manufacturing environments worldwide.
View the full system overview, case study, and technical specs:
https://packsmartinc.com/solution/hypervision-3500-multi-layer-secure-document-inspection-system/
Watch the official HyperVision 3500 system video on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0opO8MiZrlU
About Pack-Smart Inc.
For over 25 years, Pack-Smart Inc. has been at the forefront of precision automation—delivering modular packaging automation solutions, secure personalization systems, advanced vision inspection, and real-time data integrity platforms. Serving global clients across financial services, government credentialing, packaging, secure card manufacturing, and specialty industrial markets, Pack-Smart’s scalable, integrated platforms enable organizations to meet the highest international standards for compliance, accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency.
To learn more about the HyperVision 3500 or to schedule a private demonstration, visit www.packsmartinc.com
About Pack-Smart Inc.
For over 25 years, Pack-Smart Inc. has been at the forefront of precision automation—delivering modular packaging automation solutions, secure personalization systems, advanced vision inspection, and real-time data integrity platforms. Serving global clients across financial services, government credentialing, packaging, secure card manufacturing, and specialty industrial markets, Pack-Smart’s scalable, integrated platforms enable organizations to meet the highest international standards for compliance, accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency.
To learn more about the HyperVision 3500 or to schedule a private demonstration, visit www.packsmartinc.com
Contact
Andrew Penley
905-760-0077
packsmartinc.com
