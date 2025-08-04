Author Marty RicKard’s New Book, "Silent Summer," Centers on a Star High School Football Player New to Town and the Prettiest Girl Who Will Forever Change His Life
Recent release “Silent Summer” from Page Publishing author Marty RicKard is a riveting tale of a star high school football player who is new to town and falls in love with the prettiest girl he has ever seen. Character-driven and full of suspense, this thrilling story of love and murder is sure to leave the reader spellbound right up until the very end.
Pella, IA, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marty RicKard, Iowa author, has published an exciting novel entitled “Silent Summer,” a book that tells the fast-moving story of a tough, all-state football player who relocates to a small Iowa town and falls in love with the most beautiful girl he has ever seen.
There are many problems as these teenagers, Tony and Sarah bond, one of the biggest being she will not speak, but communicates only through written notes.
Author RicKard guides us through this compelling novel as their relationship blossoms. They soon find themselves on a twisted path that might tear them apart.
Join Tony and Sarah as they work through their silent summer and move on to plan the craziest, most grizzly murder this small town has ever experienced—a murder so mysterious that even those who were there didn’t see a thing.
Published by Page Publishing, RicKard’s enthralling story will transport readers as they follow along on this thrilling tale of love and murder. Character-driven and full of suspense, “Silent Summer” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
During a long career in the newspaper business, writer and photographer Marty RicKard traveled extensively presenting workshops throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also wrote a monthly column in “Professional Photographer” magazine.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Silent Summer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
