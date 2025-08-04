Author Marty RicKard’s New Book, "Silent Summer," Centers on a Star High School Football Player New to Town and the Prettiest Girl Who Will Forever Change His Life

Recent release “Silent Summer” from Page Publishing author Marty RicKard is a riveting tale of a star high school football player who is new to town and falls in love with the prettiest girl he has ever seen. Character-driven and full of suspense, this thrilling story of love and murder is sure to leave the reader spellbound right up until the very end.