Artsyl Expands Medical Claims Automation with ClaimAction 7.2 and ADA 2024 Form Support
Artsyl Technologies has launched ClaimAction 7.2 with full support for the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form, enabling automated extraction and validation of new required fields. The AI-powered platform streamlines both dental and medical claims processing, reduces manual effort, ensures compliance, and accelerates reimbursements.
Thornhill, Canada, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As compliance requirements and documentation standards continue to evolve across the healthcare industry, Artsyl Technologies is addressing the growing demand for smarter automation. The company has released ClaimAction 7.2, a major upgrade to its claims automation platform that now fully supports the 2024 ADA Dental Claim Form — the latest standard in dental billing documentation.
The new version introduces full extraction and validation of the updated ADA form, including newly added fields that play a critical role in modern dental billing workflows. ClaimAction 7.2 is designed to help dental offices, healthcare providers, and insurers streamline their claims processes, improve accuracy, and accelerate reimbursements — all while staying compliant with changing regulations.
Smarter Processing for the 2024 ADA Form
ClaimAction 7.2 now supports both the 2019 and 2024 versions of the ADA Dental Claim Form, which may be submitted interchangeably in 2025. The updated form introduces several new data fields — including Boxes 53a, 39a, 3a, and 11a — focused on substitute providers, periodontal treatment history, and payer ID details.
What makes ClaimAction stand out is its ability to automatically recognize the form version and interpret fields based on the correct structure. This eliminates common risks like field misreading and manual errors when handling mixed submissions.
Key Enhancements Include:
Box 53a – Identifies locum tenens (substitute) dentists to avoid credential mismatches.
Box 39a – Captures the date of last scaling and root planing for accurate perio history tracking.
Boxes 3a & 11a – Records payer ID codes for primary and secondary insurers, ensuring smooth claim routing.
By automating the handling of these critical fields, ClaimAction helps dental practices transition seamlessly to the updated standard and avoid reimbursement delays.
Beyond Dental: Automation for All Claims Workflows
While this release strengthens ClaimAction’s capabilities in dental claims, the platform continues to support a broad range of documents across medical billing. This includes CMS-1500 (HCFA) outpatient forms, UB-04 institutional claims, clinical documentation, treatment plans, and attachments.
The solution is powered by AI-driven classification, intelligent data extraction, and built-in support for EDI 837 integration — enabling seamless connectivity with practice management systems (PMS), EHR platforms, and clearinghouses. The result is a unified claims automation engine that reduces manual work, shortens payment cycles, and increases audit readiness for providers, insurers, and BPOs alike.
Benefits at a Glance:
Up to 90% reduction in manual data entry
Faster reimbursements and stronger cash flow
Improved claims accuracy with fewer denials
Full compliance with updated ADA billing standards
Availability
ClaimAction 7.2 is available now, with live demos offered for organizations looking to modernize their dental or medical claims workflows.
Artsyl Technologies is a leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions that eliminate the inefficiencies of manual, document-based processes. The company’s flagship platform, docAlpha, and its suite of solutions — including InvoiceAction, OrderAction, and ClaimAction — help organizations automate key business functions using AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation.
Beyond Dental: Automation for All Claims Workflows
Availability
Contact
Artsyl Technologies, Inc.Contact
Vita Vasylyeva
(905) 326-0676
https://www.artsyltech.com/
