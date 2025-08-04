Author Sara J Barra’s New Book, "We Might Fall," Follows a Young Widow Who, After Attracting the Attention of Two Men, Must Decide What Life She Wants to Lead
Recent release “We Might Fall” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sara J Barra is a compelling novel that centers around Lena Xenakis, a young widow who finds herself caught in a difficult position when both her late husband’s friend and her boss begin to show an attraction toward her, leading her to make a difficult decision about her own future.
New York, NY, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sara J Barra, a lover of literature, has completed her new book, “We Might Fall”: a thought-provoking tale that follows a young widow who is faced with an existential choice when she must decide the kind of life she wants to lead following the tragic passing of her husband.
“Lena Xenakis is a woman in her early thirties, residing in Boston, Massachusetts, trying to find her bearings after just losing her husband in a tragic accident,” writes Barra. “Reeling from devastation, feeling lost and utterly alone, she leans on her late husband’s partner, Declan Macauley, for mutual comfort and support as they navigate the aftermath of this loss together. The more time that they spend with each other, Lena notices his growing affection for her. She hopes that throwing herself back into her regular work routine earlier than planned will restore the balance to their friendship.
“Back at the office, she realizes that being around her new boss, Reese Sullivan, provides her with an inexplicable sense of calm and serenity that transforms into undeniably strong attraction that she’s unable to overcome despite her best efforts. She isn’t back for long before she is hand-selected by her boss to partner with him on a huge project that she knows will better her career. The more time she spends in each man’s company, Lena finds herself not only fighting her own emotions but both of theirs as well.
“As the project nears its end, Lena is whisked away on a breathtaking adventure that will force her to reckon with thoughts and ideas of who she is and what kind of life she wants to live that she hasn’t paid attention to since she was a girl. This revelation puts Lena deeply out of her comfort zone, and she recognizes that her mind was made up a long time ago. Now she’s out of time and must act on her decision. What choice will she make? Does she have the courage to see her convictions through to fruition?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sara J Barra’s enthralling tale is a beautiful story of learning to start over and living even after a difficult loss. Expertly paced and character-driven, “We Might Fall” is a moving tale that is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on Lena’s journey to navigate what her future might hold.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “We Might Fall” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
