Author Sara J Barra’s New Book, "We Might Fall," Follows a Young Widow Who, After Attracting the Attention of Two Men, Must Decide What Life She Wants to Lead

Recent release “We Might Fall” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sara J Barra is a compelling novel that centers around Lena Xenakis, a young widow who finds herself caught in a difficult position when both her late husband’s friend and her boss begin to show an attraction toward her, leading her to make a difficult decision about her own future.