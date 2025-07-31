YOLO Immune Inc. Emerges from Stealth Mode
San Carlos, CA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YOLO Immune Inc. has emerged from stealth mode to unveil its human-centric drug discovery process and to announce the promotion of its founding research team.
YOLO Immune is a venture-backed biotech company developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases. The founding R&D team have a deep conviction on applying human-centric approaches to drug discovery and development. Started in 2023 by a group of experienced drug-hunters, the company is rapidly progressing multiple programs through drug discovery and pre-clinical development.
YOLO Immune's initial programs are best-in-disease targeted and multi-functional biologics to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and liver diseases. These programs are carefully selected through a holistic process with emphasis on strong human validation, high chance of clinical success, and clear differentiation.
“In the last two years since our inception, we have made tremendous progress to advance our pipeline,” said Zhonghao (John) Liu, Founder and CSO. “It is satisfying to see the successful initiation of preclinical development of our lead program, YOL104, an engineered cytokine fusion molecule for the treatment of ocular tumors.”
In recognition of the research team’s exceptional accomplishment and their substantial contributions, YOLO Immune is announcing the promotion of the following founding team members:
Dr. Chun Chu, to Vice President, Head of Biologics and CMC
Dr. Mark Solloway, to Associate Director of Research
Dr. Carl Johnson, to Principal Scientist
“I had the privilege of working with Chun, Mark and Carl since day one of the company, the success we have today is the direct result of the skill, creativity, and perseverance of these three exceptional drug hunters,” said Zhonghao. “I congratulate the team on their well-deserved promotions!”
About YOLO Immune Inc.
YOLO Immune is a venture-backed biotech company, developing precision immunotherapies for the treatment of serious human diseases. The company is based in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area biotech ecosystem. The founding R&D team have a deep conviction on applying human-centric approaches to drug discovery and development. The company’s initial pipeline programs are targeted and multi-functional biologics to address unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and liver diseases.
