Dawn Mattera Corsi Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Providence, RI, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Mattera Corsi of Providence, Rhode Island, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of motivational speaking and women's empowerment. Mattera Corsi will be featured in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dawn Mattera Corsi
Dawn Mattera Corsi is a certified coach, best-selling author, and award-winning speaker who founded Your Dolce Vita to help women over 50 find purpose and connection in their “second act.” Through her books, coaching, workshops, and speaking engagements, she inspires women to discover hope and make an impact, showing them it’s never too late to reinvent themselves.
Her popular book, “The Keys to Authenticity,” which she co-wrote with Jack Canfield (of Chicken Soup for the Soul), led to an interview with Canfield on Success Today. Whether she’s on stage or on the page, Mattera Corsi offers practical advice, encouragement, and insights for women ready to change their lives.
Known for her dynamic presence and heartfelt approach, Mattera Corsi is in high demand as a speaker, having delivered memorable presentations for organizations like the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, Hallmark, Weight Watchers, and a defense contractor. Her work and story have been featured by ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, the Kansas City Star, ITALY Magazine, and the Success Network. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., she was highlighted as a Woman of the Month for May 2025 in the summer 2025 issue of the magazine.
Dawn holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island and a diploma in Italian from Scuola Leonardo da Vinci in Florence. She and her husband, Bob, enjoy traveling taking gladiator lessons in Rome and riding vintage Vespas through Tuscany. She continues her quest to find the world’s best gelato.
For more information visit www.dawnmattera.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
