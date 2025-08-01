Christian Worship Artist Mikey Loy to Release Debut Singles "Proverbs 31 Woman," "Free Indeed," and "G.O.D." – a Journey from Brokenness to Worship
Zanesville, OH, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grace Path is proud to announce the debut release of Christian worship artist Mikey Loy, whose first three original singles - “Proverbs 31 Woman,” “Free Indeed,” and “G.O.D.”—will be available on all major music platforms starting August 3–4, 2025. The first single, “Proverbs 31 Woman,” will drop on August 3, a heartfelt tribute released on his wife’s birthday. The other two songs will follow on August 4. Official music videos will premiere on Mikey Loy’s YouTube channel and more information can be found at mikeyloy.com.
A resident of Zanesville, Ohio, Mikey Loy is a singer-songwriter with a story of radical transformation. At age 45, Mikey steps boldly into the music ministry world after years of battling addiction, mental health struggles, and deep personal loss. His wife Kristen—also his drummer and ministry partner—has walked a parallel path of redemption, and their marriage is now a living testimony of God's grace and restoration.
“I haven’t always known who Jesus is... but He found me at rock bottom. That’s where I started writing—just between me and God. He used music to heal my brokenness,” shares Mikey. “Now, I pray these songs minister to every ear that hears them.”
The Debut Singles:
"Proverbs 31 Woman" is a tribute to Kristen and to all godly women. The song echoes Mikey’s realization that God gave him a Proverbs 31 wife long before he even understood the meaning of the Scripture.
"Free Indeed" proclaims the freedom found in Christ, born out of Mikey’s battle with addiction, identity, and spiritual rejection. Inspired by John 8:36, it’s a bold declaration of deliverance and identity in Christ.
"G.O.D." is the raw cry of a soul found and rescued. Written in a moment of spiritual awakening, the song is a love letter to God, repeated like a psalm of surrender: “I love You, G.O.D.”
Executive Producer Dennis McClung of Grace Path shares:
“Mikey’s music is not only powerful—it’s prophetic. These songs come from the trenches of real-life pain and are saturated with the hope and healing of Jesus. We believe this is just the beginning of something God is going to use mightily.”
These releases mark the beginning of Mikey Loy’s ministry journey to bring hope and worship to the broken, the outcast, and those on the edge of surrender. With authentic storytelling, spirit-led lyrics, and a redemptive edge, Mikey’s worship is both a weapon and a witness.
Stream + Follow:
Website: mikeyloy.com
YouTube: Music videos launching August 3 – 4, 2025
Available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and all streaming platforms
For interviews, bookings, or press inquiries, contact:
Grace Path Media Relations
info@gracepath.org
Zanesville, Ohio
Categories