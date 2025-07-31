Zaivio Launches AI Industry Case Study Generator to Deliver Instant, Personalized Use Cases
Frisco, TX, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has introduced the AI Industry Case Study Generator, an interactive tool that shows small business owners how Zaivio’s apps can apply to their specific industry. By entering a business type, such as “independent gym,” “dental clinic,” or “ecommerce startup,” users receive a custom case study generated by Vio, the platform’s built-in AI assistant.
The case study outlines how different Zaivio apps can support that business across areas like communication, hiring, marketing, automation, and reputation management. It’s designed to show users what’s possible with the platform, without requiring them to guess which tools are relevant.
“Business owners don’t want a list of features. They want to know, ‘How does this help me?’ The Case Study Generator answers that in seconds, in a way that’s specific and real.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
This feature reflects Zaivio’s broader commitment to practical AI focused on everyday work, not abstract technology. By tailoring examples to each industry, it gives business owners a starting point they can see themselves in.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
