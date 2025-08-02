Ibcos and Catalyst Announce Leadership Transition
New leadership to support plans for future growth, new markets, and continued customer-centric approach
Poole, United Kingdom, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ibcos and Catalyst Computer Systems, both Constellation Software companies, today announced the departure of Dealer Group UK General Manager and Ibcos Managing Director, Collette Convery, and the appointment of Ernie Theobald as her successor with effect from July.
Continuous growth through customer focus
For the past 12 years, Collette Convery has successfully led Ibcos and Catalyst in their quest to support dealerships in the United Kingdom and Ireland. During her tenure, the companies have achieved continuous growth in their respective markets, delivering expanded solution offerings and improved customer service.
“It has been very satisfying to lead the companies through this period of transition,” said Collette. “From the launch of Platinum Online to the modernisation of Ibcos Gold and our new Gold Cloud offering, our efforts have always focused on delivering the solutions that our customers need.”
New leadership, same focus on customers
Collette Convery is succeeded by Ernie Theobald as General Manager of Dealer Group UK (including Catalyst) and Managing Director of Ibcos. Ernie joins the group from a software and payments company in the membership sector.
Ernie brings with him an impressive background in commercial leadership and a strong focus on delivering best-in-class products and services. His ambition to drive operational excellence through strategic transformation will support the companies’ future growth plans and continued customer-centric approach.
“I’m pleased to join Dealer Group UK, especially at this exciting stage,” stated Ernie. “By focusing on serving our customers’ evolving needs, we will solidify our position as market leaders and ensure the continuing success of the company.”
About Ibcos
Ibcos Computers, a Constellation Software company, provides the leading Dealer Management Software for agricultural machinery, groundcare and construction industries in the United Kingdom and Ireland. For 45 years, the company has helped dealers successfully manage their businesses using the company's flagship software, Ibcos Gold. With seamless integrations for major manufacturers, Gold offers dealers a comprehensive solution to unite and streamline key dealership processes, while enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting dealer growth. To learn more about Ibcos, visit the website: www.ibcos.co.uk
About Catalyst
Catalyst Computer Systems is the creator of Platinum software, a complete dealer management system for motorcycle, car, caravan and agricultural machinery dealerships, road haulage and retail chains. Platinum delivers a multi-functional and market-leading solution for dealers to optimise their business management. To discover the benefits of Platinum, visit: www.catalyst-uk.com
G Parker Weekes
+44 (0) 1202 714200
www.ibcos.co.uk
