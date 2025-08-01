Loveforce International Announces Its August 2025 Digital Music Singles Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced its August 2025 Digital Music Singles Releases. There will be seven different releases. There will be at least one release each of the five Fridays in August including August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.
The August releases will be by seven different recording artists including Honey Davis, Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Bobby Long, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. There will be a plethora of different musical genres represented in the August releases. The genres represented include Hard Rock, Bossa Nova Jazz, Latin Pop, Singer-Songwriter R&B Funk, EDM, Acoustic Pop and Instrumental Rock.
There is a healthy mix of lyrical themes in the songs released. Themes such as love, joy, loneliness, frustration, and life itself are included in the August releases. Some of the lyrics are written from an in the moment perspective while others are generally philosophic. There is also one “issue” song focusing on a global problem.
“This last month of our sixth annual Loveforce Summer delivers the various flavors of summer, with a tasty blend of musical genres and lyrical themes.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There is literally something for everyone this month and we hope to whet the palates of a global audience,” he continued.
Loveforce International’s August Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
