New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation

In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce.