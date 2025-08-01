New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce.
Miami, FL, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this episode, Antonio reveals how he’s embracing AI tools like ChatGPT to streamline funeral home operations, improve financial analysis, and create personalized memorial services. He also talks about adapting to changing consumer communication preferences, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, and explains how funeral homes can use text messaging and post-service surveys to improve service quality.
Antonio offers valuable insights for funeral professionals on motivating millennial employees, highlighting the importance of aligning roles with passion and offering growth opportunities. He also emphasizes the need for mental health awareness and work-life balance in an emotionally demanding industry.
Key Takeaways:
AI and Technology: Leveraging AI for operational efficiency, financial analysis, and memorial service planning.
Communication with Families: How text messaging and post-service surveys improve service and customer feedback.
Engaging the Millennial Workforce: Strategies to connect with millennials through meaningful work and career growth.
Prioritizing Mental Health: Tips for funeral professionals to maintain emotional well-being and work-life balance.
Why It Matters for Funeral Homes:
This episode is a must-listen for funeral home owners and directors looking to adapt to modern technologies, enhance customer communication, and engage their workforce effectively. Antonio’s insights on AI adoption, improving services, and creating a supportive work environment are invaluable for funeral homes aiming to stay competitive in today’s evolving market.
Listen Now:
The episode is available for streaming on the 6 Feet Ahead YouTube Channel and the Funeral Marketing Pros podcast page.
Website: 6 Feet Ahead YouTube Channel
Funeral Marketing Pros Podcast Page: https://www.funeralmarketingpros.com/podcast
About Funeral Marketing Pros (FMP)
Funeral Marketing Pros (FMP) is a specialized marketing agency dedicated to helping funeral homes grow their businesses through innovative marketing strategies. FMP supports funeral professionals in reaching more families, enhancing services, and adapting to the changing funeral service landscape.
Contact
Nicole Ramagnoli
719-212-1042
https://funeralmarketingpros.com/
