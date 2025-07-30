Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination

Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported. See https://www.doehler.com for more information.