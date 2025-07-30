Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC Recalls Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack for Listeria monocytogenes Contamination
Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. No illnesses have been reported. See https://www.doehler.com for more information.
Cartersville, GA, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC is recalling Member’s Mark Freeze Dried Fruit Variety Pack 15 count boxes, UPC 1 93968 50900 2 sold at Sam's Clubs nationwide due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Please see www.doehler.com for a full list of affected products.
The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of their products. The products were distributed between 7/1/2025-7/25/2025 and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores. These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the
product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Please see www.doehler.com for a full list of affected products.
The firm discovered the problem via internal testing of their products. The products were distributed between 7/1/2025-7/25/2025 and sold in Sam’s Club retail stores. These products were packaged in foil pouches inside a corrugated box. The lot number and expiration date are located on the bottom of the case. Product was shipped to distribution centers in the following states: AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, PA, PR, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY. Consumers who have this product in their possession should not consume the
product. They should discard it and may visit any Sam’s Club for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Doehler Dry Ingredient Solutions, LLC’s Customer Service at 770-387-0451, Monday-Friday 8am-5pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Contact
DOEHLER Dry Ingredient Solutions LLCContact
Martha Davis
1-770-383-4529
https://www.doehler.com
Martha Davis
1-770-383-4529
https://www.doehler.com
Multimedia
Categories