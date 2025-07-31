Verto Education Partners with James Madison University to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education has partnered with James Madison University to offer students a unique, global start to college. Through Verto’s Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, students can begin their studies abroad and earn guaranteed transfer to JMU. This partnership highlights a shared commitment to expanding access to higher education and fostering global perspectives.
Harrisonburg, VA, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is proud to announce its newest partnership with James Madison University (JMU), a nationally recognized public research university known for its strong commitment to student engagement and academic excellence. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed admission transfer pathway to JMU, furthering Verto's mission to make global education accessible and affordable.
Both Verto Education and James Madison University share a deep commitment to increasing access to higher education. As a top-ranked regional public university with a strong reputation for undergraduate teaching and a vibrant campus community, JMU is a natural fit for students seeking both global experiences and academic rigor. Through this partnership, students will be able to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and seamlessly transfer to JMU to complete their degree.
“We’re thrilled to welcome James Madison University to our growing network of partners,” said Michael Kabbaz, Senior Vice President, University Partnerships & Strategy at Verto Education. “JMU’s dedication to student success and innovation in higher education aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with purpose-driven, global pathways to college.”
“We are excited to partner with Verto to offer Direct Transfer, which aligns with our vision to provide multiple pathways for qualified applicants to become a part of the JMU family,” said Roger Burke, Interim Director of Admissions at James Madison University.
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto’s abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
With this partnership, both Verto Education and James Madison University reaffirm their commitment to providing students with unparalleled educational experiences, fostering global perspectives, and ensuring academic success.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer.
To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to James Madison University, visit the JMU Direct Transfer page.
To learn more about James Madison University, visit www.jmu.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About James Madison University
Founded in 1908, James Madison University (JMU) is a public research university located in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Known for its strong academic programs, student-centered culture, and commitment to civic engagement, JMU serves over 22,000 students across more than 130 degree programs. The university consistently ranks among the top public universities in the nation for undergraduate teaching and student satisfaction. JMU prepares students to be active contributors to society through hands-on learning, global experiences, and a focus on ethical leadership. Learn more at www.jmu.edu.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
