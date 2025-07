Oildash Begins Transition to ODRAH as It Launches Dual-Sided Super App with BNPL for Real-World Services

East islip, NY, July 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Oildash, the platform known for redefining heating oil and HVAC delivery, is entering a transformative new phase with its rebrand to ODRAH — Oildash’s Reliable Assistance Hub. The transition reflects a surge in business adoption and a major leap toward becoming the first full-scale, U.S.-based utility and lifestyle super app.While oil remains a foundational pillar, ODRAH is expanding far beyond fuel. To support this growth, the platform now features a dual-sided layout:The left side remains dedicated to Oildash’s core services like oil delivery, HVAC, burner repair, and diesel refueling.The right side introduces ODRAH’s super app experience, offering premium services such as luxury rentals, towing, mobile mechanics, and more.This “Slide to Enter” dual-interface—the first of its kind in the U.S.—is officially launching August 1st on the Apple App Store and Google Play.Among its most groundbreaking features is the integration of BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) for real-world services, allowing users to finance everything from car repairs to home maintenance. In a market where such financing is rare or non-existent, ODRAH is setting a new national standard.“We’re building tools for real people living real life—fast, flexible, and on demand,” said Joel Junior Cineas, CEO and Founder. “ODRAH is still Oildash at its core, but now reimagined to serve people in every season and situation.”While the current focus will remain on the dual-sided interface, bigger plans are already in motion.Looking Ahead: XT24 Blade UI and ODRAH's Mega VisionThe highly anticipated XT24 Blade UI Beta, a next-generation, multi-dimensional slide interface, will be rolled out after ODRAH secures its next major funding round. XT24 will unlock a series of interconnected platforms, each built to challenge and surpass current digital standards:ODRAH Social – A dynamic, tech-forward alternative to traditional social mediaODRAH Music – Music streaming with exclusive artist featuresODRAH Video – A next-gen video sharing and streaming platformODRAH Marketplace & E-commerce – Modern commerce for physical and digital goodsODRAH Dating – A unique, integrated dating experience within the appODRAH TV & Movies – Original and on-demand streaming contentODRAH Business Starter – A first-of-its-kind module allowing users to form a company, register it, patent or trademark ideas, and launch a business all within the app“This won’t be just another app,” Cineas added. “This is going to be the app of kings—a mega platform hosting billions of users and empowering the next generation of builders.”Until then, ODRAH will stay focused on the powerful left-side and right-side structure, ensuring stability, service quality, and user experience as it prepares for its next leap.Meet the Team Powering the Scale-Up:McGerald Lezeau – Chief Operating OfficerDavid A. WilliamsKristian A. MillerDevonta D. PierreMarc KlobusTyler HirschEthan RiosKendrick S.