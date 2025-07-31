Oildash Begins Transition to ODRAH as It Launches Dual-Sided Super App with BNPL for Real-World Services

Oildash, now rebranding as ODRAH (Oildash’s Reliable Assistance Hub), launches its dual-sided super app with BNPL across Long Island, NJ, and Firodia. With a bold new structure and nationwide ambition, the app goes live August 1.