Oh, What a Beautiful Day - Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals at North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Come see multi-award winning Andrew Polec, take you on a tour of Broadway's Golden Era! Polec, currently leading the cast of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder as Monty, sings hits from Oklahoma!, The Music Man, West Side Story, and I Do! I Do!
Oh, What a Beautiful Day - Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals will run August 11, 2025 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $30. Call 858-481-1055, or visit our website to purchase tickets.
