Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Blood On the Sun – The Ultimate Catastrophic Threat," by Alan J Dewinter
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Blood On the Sun a non-fiction, science-based portrayal by Alan J Dewinter.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Blood On the Sun:
Based on science, physics and astrophysics, the catastrophic threat detailed in this book is very real.
This is no conspiracy theory.
The questions posed are: Will it be tomorrow? Next week? Or next year?
When the day arrives... it’s likely to destroy the world and the human race.
Blood On the Sun is available in multiple formats worldwide:
156 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880523 and 9781805880684
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.91 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ67R9CS
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BOTSUN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Based on science, physics and astrophysics, the catastrophic threat detailed in this book is very real.
This is no conspiracy theory.
The questions posed are: Will it be tomorrow? Next week? Or next year?
When the day arrives... it’s likely to destroy the world and the human race.
Blood On the Sun is available in multiple formats worldwide:
156 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880523 and 9781805880684
Dimensions: 13.97 x 0.91 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FJ67R9CS
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/BOTSUN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories