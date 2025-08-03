Zaivio Launches Explain App to Simplify Complex Topics for Any Audience
Frisco, TX, August 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio announces the launch of Explain, a powerful tool that helps small businesses turn complex or technical information into plain, easy-to-understand language. Whether you’re writing for clients, training staff, or communicating with the public, Explain ensures your message is clear and effective.
Users choose the audience, and Explain rewrites the content to match the right tone and comprehension level. It’s ideal for simplifying policies, summarizing research, or breaking down industry terms—so nothing gets lost in translation.
“Explain helps you talk like a human. If your audience doesn’t get what you’re saying, the message is lost. This app solves that.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Explain is one of four apps in the Zaivio suite that are completely free to use, giving everyone a firsthand look at the accuracy, clarity, and simplicity the platform offers.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Users choose the audience, and Explain rewrites the content to match the right tone and comprehension level. It’s ideal for simplifying policies, summarizing research, or breaking down industry terms—so nothing gets lost in translation.
“Explain helps you talk like a human. If your audience doesn’t get what you’re saying, the message is lost. This app solves that.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Explain is one of four apps in the Zaivio suite that are completely free to use, giving everyone a firsthand look at the accuracy, clarity, and simplicity the platform offers.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories