Zaivio Launches Sense App to Support Smarter Business Decisions
Frisco, TX, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Sense, a reasoning-based AI tool that helps small business owners weigh options, consider outcomes, and think through important decisions. Whether the question is about pricing, growth strategy, hiring, or risk, Sense offers a structured approach to thinking it through.
Instead of giving answers, Sense helps clarify the reasoning behind each path. It lays out pros and cons, highlights key factors, and surfaces trade-offs that might not be obvious. This helps users feel more confident in the decisions they make, especially when the stakes are high.
“Sense doesn’t tell you what to do. It helps you understand what you’re choosing and why it matters.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Sense is one of four apps available for free as part of Zaivio’s effort to make thoughtful AI support accessible to every business owner.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
