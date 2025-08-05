Zaivio Releases Draft App to Help Businesses Create Long-Form Content with Clarity
Frisco, TX, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Draft, a writing tool designed to help business owners and teams produce thoughtful, structured long-form content. Whether it’s a blog post, article, report, or open letter, Draft provides a focused space to develop ideas and shape them into clear writing.
Users start with a topic or a few points they want to cover. Draft organizes the structure, expands on the content, and helps refine the tone to match the intended audience. The result is writing that stays true to the message and purpose.
“Every business has something to say. Draft helps you say it with purpose and get it done without overthinking.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Draft is part of Zaivio’s growing suite of AI tools built to support real work, done by real people, with the clarity and momentum they need to move forward.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Users start with a topic or a few points they want to cover. Draft organizes the structure, expands on the content, and helps refine the tone to match the intended audience. The result is writing that stays true to the message and purpose.
“Every business has something to say. Draft helps you say it with purpose and get it done without overthinking.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Draft is part of Zaivio’s growing suite of AI tools built to support real work, done by real people, with the clarity and momentum they need to move forward.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories