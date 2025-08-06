Zaivio Launches Email Engine App to Support Thoughtful Business Communication
Frisco, TX, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Email Engine, a tool designed to help business owners write clear, personal, and effective emails. From outreach and follow-ups to announcements and requests, the app helps shape messages that feel natural and intentional.
Users can describe the purpose of the email and who it’s for. Email Engine then drafts a version that reflects the right tone—whether that’s formal, friendly, direct, or warm. The goal is to make it easier to start important conversations and keep them going.
“Communication is at the heart of every business. Email Engine helps you say what you mean and mean what you say.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Email Engine is part of the Zaivio app suite, built to support real communication and help small businesses stay connected to the people who matter most.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
