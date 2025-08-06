Zaivio Debuts Marketing Booster App to Spark Creative Ideas for Small Businesses
Frisco, TX, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio announces the launch of Marketing Booster, an idea-generation tool designed to help small businesses craft engaging headlines, social media posts, ad hooks, and campaign starters. It’s built to support the early stages of marketing when energy is high but direction isn’t always clear.
Users describe the product, service, or message they want to promote. Marketing Booster then offers multiple angles and phrasing options to match different tones and platforms. It helps users think creatively without losing focus on the core message.
“Sometimes all you need is a starting point. Marketing Booster gives you ideas you can run with, shape, or rethink until the message fits.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Marketing Booster is one of more than twenty apps in the Zaivio suite that helps entrepreneurs turn ideas into action across every part of the business.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
