Zaivio Launches Minutes App to Turn Meetings Into Clear, Actionable Summaries
Frisco, TX, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Minutes, a tool that transforms meetings, recordings, or transcripts into organized, readable notes. Whether it’s a planning session, a team call, or a client meeting, Minutes helps make sure nothing important is lost or forgotten.
Users upload a file or paste in the text of a conversation. Minutes then identifies the key points, decisions made, and follow-up actions. The goal is to replace cluttered notes and forgotten takeaways with clarity and next steps.
“Good meetings are about more than talk. Minutes helps you remember what matters and what to do next.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Minutes is one of four free apps in the Zaivio suite, made available to show how accessible, accurate, and practical AI can be for everyday business needs.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
