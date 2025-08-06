Zaivio Introduces Fixit App to Help Solve Everyday Business Problems
Frisco, TX, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Fixit, a solution-focused tool designed to help small business owners troubleshoot challenges and uncover new paths forward. Whether it’s an operational issue, a customer concern, or a strategic roadblock, Fixit uses guided logic to explore what’s going wrong and what to do about it.
Users describe the problem they’re facing. Fixit responds with a breakdown of possible causes, practical suggestions, and a thought process that helps users think through the issue rather than just react to it.
“Every business runs into problems. Fixit doesn’t give you shortcuts—it helps you think clearly so you can respond with confidence.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Fixit is one of more than twenty apps in the Zaivio suite, each designed to help businesses build momentum by addressing the real-world challenges they face every day.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
