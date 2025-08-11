Zaivio Releases Pitch App to Help Shape Business, Sales, and Investor Presentations
Frisco, TX, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio announces the release of Pitch, a tool built to help small businesses organize their message and present it clearly to potential investors, partners, or customers. Whether the goal is to raise funds, close a deal, or explain a new idea, Pitch helps structure the content in a way that makes sense and carries weight.
Users outline what they want to say, and Pitch guides the process—highlighting what to include, how to sequence it, and where to focus. It’s designed for those moments when clarity and persuasion matter most.
“When the stakes are high, you don’t want to wing it. Pitch helps you show up prepared with a message that holds together.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Pitch is part of the Zaivio app suite, developed to support meaningful communication and thoughtful planning in every part of a business.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
