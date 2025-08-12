Zaivio Launches Announce App to Help Businesses Share News With Clarity and Purpose
Frisco, TX, August 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Announce, a tool designed to help small businesses communicate product updates, company news, and public messages with confidence. From new hires to service launches, Announce gives users a structure to share what’s happening and why it matters.
Users start by describing the update, then the app helps shape a clear, well-organized message. It’s useful for internal communication, customer updates, or media-ready announcements.
“Sharing news should feel clear and honest, not stressful. Announce helps you get the message right so people understand what’s changing and why.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Announce is one of many tools in the Zaivio suite created to support real communication at every stage of business growth.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
