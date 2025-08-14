Zaivio Releases Job Description Generator to Support Clear, Purposeful Hiring
Frisco, TX, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Job Description Generator, a tool that helps small businesses write clear and focused job listings. Whether hiring for a full-time role, a part-time position, or a contractor need, the app helps define what the role is, what it requires, and what the company is truly looking for.
Users provide details about the position or goals for the hire, and the app shapes that input into a job description that’s specific, honest, and ready to post.
“Hiring starts with clarity. This tool helps you get the role right before you ever put it out into the world.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Job Description Generator is part of the Zaivio app suite, built to help small businesses grow with intention and communicate clearly at every stage.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
