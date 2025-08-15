Zaivio Launches Insights App to Help Make Sense of Complex Documents
Frisco, TX, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Insights, a tool built to help small businesses quickly understand the key takeaways from reports, contracts, transcripts, or other written materials. Rather than reading through pages of content, users can upload a file and get a structured summary with important highlights, themes, and suggested actions.
Insights is useful for onboarding new clients, reviewing research, preparing for meetings, or simply catching up on documents that are easy to overlook but hard to ignore.
“We’re all sitting on more information than we can reasonably use. Insights helps you see what matters and move forward with confidence.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Insights is part of the Zaivio suite of tools designed to support better decisions through better understanding.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
