Zaivio Introduces Grant Assistant App to Help Businesses Write and Strengthen Proposals
Frisco, TX, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio announces the launch of Grant Assistant, a tool created to support small businesses applying for funding. Whether drafting a new proposal or refining an existing one, the app helps shape the narrative, clarify objectives, and present the information in a structured way.
Users input their ideas, goals, or existing content. Grant Assistant then provides suggestions, rewrites, or full drafts aligned with the needs of funding agencies, nonprofit partners, or community programs.
“Grants are about more than just need. This app helps you express value, purpose, and potential in a way that resonates.” – Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Grant Assistant is one of more than two dozen Zaivio tools designed to help businesses turn opportunities into progress through clear communication and thoughtful planning.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
