Zaivio Launches Lead Magnet Generator to Help Businesses Create Value-Driven Downloads
Frisco, TX, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Lead Magnet Generator, a tool designed to help small businesses develop free resources that attract and engage potential customers. Whether it’s a checklist, guide, template, or worksheet, the app helps turn expertise into a useful offer people actually want.
Users describe their audience and the kind of content they want to share. Lead Magnet Generator then provides structure, content, and ideas to turn that vision into a finished product that can be used in emails, landing pages, or social media.
“When you give something useful, people remember it. This tool helps you share real value without overcomplicating the process.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Lead Magnet Generator is part of the Zaivio suite, supporting the kinds of small, smart moves that help businesses grow with intention.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
