Zaivio Releases Onboarding Wizard to Help Businesses Guide New Clients and Team Members
Frisco, TX, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has launched Onboarding Wizard, a tool designed to help small businesses create smooth, structured onboarding experiences for clients, employees, or partners. Whether it’s a service process, training path, or welcome sequence, the app turns intentions into a clear and thoughtful plan.
Users describe their process or goals, and Onboarding Wizard generates a guided flow that introduces the right information at the right time. This can include expectations, next steps, and key resources to reduce confusion and build trust from the start.
“A good onboarding process shows that you care about people’s experience from the very beginning. This tool helps you design that with clarity.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Onboarding Wizard is part of Zaivio’s broader suite of apps that help small businesses build systems with consistency, intention, and a human touch.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Users describe their process or goals, and Onboarding Wizard generates a guided flow that introduces the right information at the right time. This can include expectations, next steps, and key resources to reduce confusion and build trust from the start.
“A good onboarding process shows that you care about people’s experience from the very beginning. This tool helps you design that with clarity.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Onboarding Wizard is part of Zaivio’s broader suite of apps that help small businesses build systems with consistency, intention, and a human touch.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Contact
ZAIVIOContact
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Categories