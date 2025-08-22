Zaivio Introduces Brand Kit Builder to Help Define Voice, Style, and Identity
Frisco, TX, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio has released Brand Kit Builder, a tool that helps small businesses articulate how they want to show up in the world. It guides users through the process of defining tone, color palettes, message pillars, and visual identity elements that can be used across marketing, sales, and customer experience.
Whether a business is just starting out or refining its presence, Brand Kit Builder helps clarify what the brand stands for and how to communicate it consistently.
“A brand isn’t just how things look. It’s how people feel when they interact with you. This tool helps you put words and structure to that feeling.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Brand Kit Builder is part of the Zaivio platform, built to help businesses communicate with consistency and purpose at every touchpoint.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
