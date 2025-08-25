Zaivio Launches Review Engine to Help Businesses Respond to and Request Customer Feedback
Frisco, TX, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio introduces Review Engine, a tool built to help small businesses manage online feedback with clarity and care. Whether responding to a review or reaching out to request one, the app provides thoughtful, appropriate wording based on the situation and tone.
Users describe the context—a customer comment, a platform, or a type of response—and Review Engine offers message suggestions that feel personal, balanced, and aligned with the brand’s values.
“Reviews are part of your public conversation. This tool helps you show up with respect, consistency, and a clear voice.”
– Mike Magolnick, Founder & CEO of Zaivio
Review Engine is one of many Zaivio tools focused on meaningful communication and strong relationships in every part of the business.
About Zaivio
Zaivio is a powerful AI platform built for small businesses. With over two dozen apps and an integrated smart assistant, Zaivio helps entrepreneurs and teams get more done with less effort. It’s simple, fast, and designed to make AI practical.
Mike Magolnick
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
